UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Governor Says Russia's Sputnik V Should Be Included In EU COVID Vaccine Passport

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Italian Governor Says Russia's Sputnik V Should Be Included in EU COVID Vaccine Passport

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The European Union should allow people vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V to apply for the bloc's COVID-19 certificate to travel across Europe, Governor of Italy's southern region of Apulia, Michele Emiliano, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The European Commission is currently considering easing entry for those who received COVID-19 vaccines approved by either the EU regulator or the World Health Organization.

"I really hope that Russian tourists who have received the double dose of the Russian vaccine can be added to the list of countries. Of course, we really hope that this will take place because for us, it is very desirable and the tourism from Russia has done a lot of good in the last few years," Emiliano said, adding that EU travel rules are particularly complicated when it comes to Russian tourists.

The official also expressed hope that travel to the province's coastal city of Bari ” stopped by the arrival of COVID-19 ” would rebound next summer, as this year there are still many problems with regulating safe international travel.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

Related Topics

World Governor Russia Europe European Union Bari St. Petersburg Italy Media From

Recent Stories

Jameela Al Qasimi calls to support orphan project ..

32 minutes ago

Etihad Airways resumes flights to Rabat and Phuket

32 minutes ago

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to further deepen relat ..

52 minutes ago

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds webinar on ..

54 minutes ago

LHC CJ orders to set up facilitation centers for c ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution to appoint D ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.