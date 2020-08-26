(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The Italian government is going to challenge Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci's order to shut down all migrants facilities on the island and relocate the migrants due to COVID-19 concerns, Italy's Ansa news agency reported on Wednesday.

Musumeci's order put him in confrontation with the central government over this past weekend. He ordered for the closures after the number of COVID-19 cases in Sicilian migrant camps grew to 58, a number purportedly posing threat to the island's population.

While the Sicilian governor was supported by Matteo Salvini, former Interior Minister from the Lega party with sharp anti-migrant stances, the centrist Italia Viva party, part of the ruling coalition, has filed a suit against Musumeci and Salvini over abuse of authority and dissemination of panic, according to the report.

Salvini, in turn, reportedly threatened the central government a response legal action over Rome's irregular migration connivance and concealment of the true number of migrants arrivals.

According to the latest from the Italian Interior Ministry, as cited in the report, the number of sea arrivals in Italy from January to August tripled year-on-year, totaling 17,504.