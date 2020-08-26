UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Gov't To Challenge Sicily Governor's Order To Close Migrants Camps - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:32 PM

Italian Gov't to Challenge Sicily Governor's Order to Close Migrants Camps - Reports

The Italian government is going to challenge Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci's order to shut down all migrants facilities on the island and relocate the migrants due to COVID-19 concerns, Italy's Ansa news agency reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The Italian government is going to challenge Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci's order to shut down all migrants facilities on the island and relocate the migrants due to COVID-19 concerns, Italy's Ansa news agency reported on Wednesday.

Musumeci's order put him in confrontation with the central government over this past weekend. He ordered for the closures after the number of COVID-19 cases in Sicilian migrant camps grew to 58, a number purportedly posing threat to the island's population.

While the Sicilian governor was supported by Matteo Salvini, former Interior Minister from the Lega party with sharp anti-migrant stances, the centrist Italia Viva party, part of the ruling coalition, has filed a suit against Musumeci and Salvini over abuse of authority and dissemination of panic, according to the report.

Salvini, in turn, reportedly threatened the central government a response legal action over Rome's irregular migration connivance and concealment of the true number of migrants arrivals.

According to the latest from the Italian Interior Ministry, as cited in the report, the number of sea arrivals in Italy from January to August tripled year-on-year, totaling 17,504.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Governor Interior Minister Threatened Rome Italy January August All From Government

Recent Stories

Emirati women performing key role in peaceful nucl ..

3 minutes ago

India still in search of true strategy when Pakist ..

31 seconds ago

Rain, wind, thunderstorm forecast

32 seconds ago

Election Commission of Pakistan asks political par ..

33 seconds ago

Eiffel Tower of debris cleared from Beirut port

35 seconds ago

Three of a family died, one injured in accident

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.