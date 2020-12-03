UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Health Minister Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions For Christmas, New Year Period

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Italian Health Minister Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions for Christmas, New Year Period

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The Italian government intends to toughen measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus during the Christmas and New Year period, including limiting the movement across the country, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Wednesday.

"To celebrate Christmas and the end of the year properly, the envisaged restrictions must be strengthened, including within the framework of the European coordination that our country has been promoting in recent weeks," Speranza said while presenting the national vaccination plan at the parliament's upper house.

According to the minister, such coordination is needed as part of activities that are carried out on the borders between countries. In particular, Speranza proposed to limit unnecessary contacts between people as much as possible.

"The government believes that during the Christmas holidays, travel between countries should be slowed down and travel between regions should be limited. In addition, on the most important days ” December 25-26, as well as January 1 ” you should limit movement between cities," the minister said.

The minister added that these measures would help avoid introducing tougher restrictions in January and February.

According to the national media, the government intends to introduce a new set of restrictions on Friday. In particular, the new decree is expected to impose quarantine for those arriving from abroad starting December 20, extend the existing curfew and significantly limit the movement between regions.

Related Topics

Christmas Parliament Holidays January February December Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of Mi ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff expresses condolence on death ..

2 hours ago

Former premier Zafarullah Jamali passes away

3 hours ago

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Stateme ..

1 hour ago

US Space Force Clears Upgraded Missile Warning Sat ..

1 hour ago

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.