Italian Health Minister Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions for Christmas, New Year Period

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The Italian government intends to toughen measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus during the Christmas and New Year period, including limiting the movement across the country, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Wednesday.

"To celebrate Christmas and the end of the year properly, the envisaged restrictions must be strengthened, including within the framework of the European coordination that our country has been promoting in recent weeks," Speranza said while presenting the national vaccination plan at the parliament's upper house.

According to the minister, such coordination is needed as part of activities that are carried out on the borders between countries. In particular, Speranza proposed to limit unnecessary contacts between people as much as possible.

"The government believes that during the Christmas holidays, travel between countries should be slowed down and travel between regions should be limited. In addition, on the most important days ” December 25-26, as well as January 1 ” you should limit movement between cities," the minister said.

The minister added that these measures would help avoid introducing tougher restrictions in January and February.

According to the national media, the government intends to introduce a new set of restrictions on Friday. In particular, the new decree is expected to impose quarantine for those arriving from abroad starting December 20, extend the existing curfew and significantly limit the movement between regions.