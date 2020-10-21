Italian Health Minister Urges Citizens to Stay Home to Avoid New Lockdown

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Wednesday called on the citizens to stay indoors and refrain from unnecessary moves to limit the COVID-19 spread in the Apennines.

"The situation is very serious: the epidemic curve has been on the rise for many weeks. We need everyone to make additional efforts. This means that we should reduce the risk of infection ” avoid movements that are not necessary. And this also implies staying at home as long as possible," the minister said on Italian channel La7.

Speranza added that the government spared no efforts to prevent the imposition of a new lockdown, but noted that "the recent COVID-19 statistics depend on our actions and decisions that we will make together with the heads of regions and city mayors.

According to the World Health Organization, 423,578 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Italy with 36,616 deaths. These days the country has faced a record daily rise of COVID-19 cases with 11,705 cases confirmed on Sunday and 9,337 on Monday.

The deteriorating epidemiological situation forced the Italian authorities to impose new restrictions. On October 17, a curfew was declared in Italy's Lombardy and Campania regions, where the highest rate of COVID-19 infections was recorded.