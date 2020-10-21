UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Health Minister Urges Citizens To Stay Home To Avoid New Lockdown

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Italian Health Minister Urges Citizens to Stay Home to Avoid New Lockdown

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Wednesday called on the citizens to stay indoors and refrain from unnecessary moves to limit the COVID-19 spread in the Apennines.

"The situation is very serious: the epidemic curve has been on the rise for many weeks. We need everyone to make additional efforts. This means that we should reduce the risk of infection ” avoid movements that are not necessary. And this also implies staying at home as long as possible," the minister said on Italian channel La7.

Speranza added that the government spared no efforts to prevent the imposition of a new lockdown, but noted that "the recent COVID-19 statistics depend on our actions and decisions that we will make together with the heads of regions and city mayors.

"

According to the World Health Organization, 423,578 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Italy with 36,616 deaths. These days the country has faced a record daily rise of COVID-19 cases with 11,705 cases confirmed on Sunday and 9,337 on Monday.

The deteriorating epidemiological situation forced the Italian authorities to impose new restrictions. On October 17, a curfew was declared in Italy's Lombardy and Campania regions, where the highest rate of COVID-19 infections was recorded.

Related Topics

World Italy October Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Shahbaz Gill unveils govtâ€™s last three-month per ..

2 minutes ago

Why Usman Qadir has been selected for upcoming T20 ..

28 minutes ago

UAE University introduces BSc Aerospace Engineerin ..

37 minutes ago

India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris: F ..

16 minutes ago

Man axed to death in sargodha

16 minutes ago

Taliban ambush kills at least 25 Afghan security p ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.