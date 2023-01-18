Italian Health Ministry Acknowledges Lack of Medicines in Country, But Blames Media

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Italian Health Minister Orazio Schillaci acknowledged the existence of a shortage of many medicines in the country, but blamed the media for the situation, which he said were spreading "alarming information."

"The problem of drug shortages is mainly raised by some publications. This problem did not arise today and has been around for quite a long time, and we have all the tools to control such shortages. There is Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency), which constantly deals with this problems since 2015," the minister said, speaking on Tuesday in the commission on social issues of the Chamber of Deputies.

Schillaci also recalled that last week, on his initiative, a permanent working body had been created to monitor the situation and identify missing pharmaceuticals in order to meet the needs of citizens.

At the same time, the minister described the current situation as a "media crisis." According to him, "alarming information" disseminated by a number of media creates a "rebound effect" when the massive purchase of medicines for the future by worried patients leads to problems with providing pharmacies and medical institutions with the necessary medicines.

Earlier, Aifa published a list of pharmaceuticals, the shortage of which is currently recorded in Italy. In total, this list includes 3,197 drugs, firstly anti-inflammatory and antipyretic drugs, as well as antibiotics, which are especially in demand in the Apennines due to the peak of the influenza epidemic.

However, Schillaci emphasized that a significant part of the scarce medicines from the Aifa list could be easily replaced with generics, that is, copy medicines that contain the same active ingredient and match the original in terms of safety, quality and other characteristics.

"Only about 300 medicines have no equivalents and therefore are included in the list of products that are imported at the request of medical institutions. In fact, we are talking about less than 30 Names, which, by the way, are not mentioned by the media," he said.

Previously, reports of a shortage of many medicines in Italy were spread not only by the local press, but also by national distributors of pharmaceuticals. Thus, the president of the Federfarma Servizi association, Antonello Mirone, called the current situation "unbearable," stressing that "there was no such shortage of medicines even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic," and noting that the association informed the medical authorities about this problem four months before.

Many experts attribute the shortage of medicines in Italy to the consequences of the new peak of the COVID-19 epidemic in China, as well as the fact that, for commercial reasons, the production of a number of important medicines was previously withdrawn from the country abroad.