UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Health Ministry Allows Vaccination Of Recovered COVID-19 Patients With Single Dose

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Italian Health Ministry Allows Vaccination of Recovered COVID-19 Patients With Single Dose

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Italy has approved giving a single shot of a coronavirus vaccine to recovered patients provided that they recovered at least three months prior, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the initiative has already received the support of the Italian Higher Health Council, the ministry's senior advisory body.

"Vaccination [with a single dose] is to be done no earlier than three months after a diagnosed infection and preferably six months after it," the ministry said in a statement, signed by Giovanni Rezza, the head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Italian National Institute of Health, which operates under the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the ministry allowed for reconsidering the practice in case of the emergence of viral strains that pose an increased threat of repeated infection.

The Italian authorities have set an objective to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the population and achieve herd immunity by early autumn. The country has been ratcheting up its vaccination campaign, with over 120,000 people getting a vaccine daily, which is still not enough to meet the lofty goal.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 4.7 million doses have been administered in Italy and 1.5 million people have received both shots.

Related Topics

Immunity Italy Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Forces intercept Houthi ballistic missil ..

8 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,742 new COVID-19 cases, 1,691 reco ..

9 minutes ago

PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani as PTIâ€™s candidate f ..

11 minutes ago

Army Chief calls on PM Imran

22 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia registers 331 new COVID-19 infections ..

24 minutes ago

PM Imran to address the nation today evening

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.