Italian Health Ministry Announces Emergency Measures Due to Heat Wave

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The Italian Health Ministry published on Monday a circular letter to all the regions of the country regarding emergency measures to be taken due to the heat wave that Italy has been experiencing lately.

The measures include, in particular, round-the-clock operation of local outpatient clinics on all days of the week, including weekends and holidays, increasing the staff of on-duty services in all medical institutions as well as resuming the work of regional continuous healthcare offices. The measures are aimed at helping all patients of high-risk groups at their homes, if possible, to take the burden off the emergency departments of outpatient clinics and hospitals, which are expected to soon be facing an influx of people suffering from the extreme heat.

The Italian weather service warned earlier in the day that this week could be the hottest in the country's history. On Monday, the temperature reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on 60% of Italy's territory. Driven by African anticyclone Charon, the record high is feared to be ahead, however, as meteorologists forecast the temperature to rise to 47 degrees in many Italian regions and to 48 degrees on the island of Sardinia.

The Italian Health Ministry announced the highest "red" level of weather danger on Tuesday�in 20 of the 27 largest Italian cities, including Rome, Bologna, Naples, Venice, Palermo, Messina and Cagliari.

This level of alert amounts to an emergency situation in which there are serious health risks for all people, regardless of age and health condition.

The most serious threat to human health is expected in Rome, Florence and Bologna as well as in a number of cities in southern Italy. Local meteorologists expect an exceptional heat wave with high humidity, solar radiation and strong stuffiness. Under such conditions, doctors recommend not going outside during the hottest time of the day and consuming at least 2 liters (67 oz) of water daily.

The Civil Protection Department in Rome said on Monday it would arrange 28 emergency heat aid posts for residents and tourists, as temperature is expected to hit 42-43 degrees Celsius. Civil Protection chief Giuseppe Napoletano said that about 80 members of the special response force, including civil defense professionals and Red Cross health workers, as well as volunteers, would be on duty in various parts of Rome on Tuesday. Bottles of mineral water will be distributed free of charge near the Colosseum, he added.