Italian Health Ministry Rules Out Link Between Hepatitis Outbreak, COVID-19 Vaccination

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) There is no connection between COVID-19 vaccination and cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin recorded in the Apennines, Italian Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization reported nearly 170 cases of hepatitis of unknown origin among children in 11 European countries. The age of the patients ranged from one month to 16 years. Approximately 10% of patients required liver transplantation. At least one death has been reported.

"The link with the COVID vaccine is excluded because it is not available for the age groups in which they (hepatitis cases) have occurred.

SARS-CoV-2 has also been excluded, except for cross-reactivity or concurrent infection," Sileri said live on Italian radio station InBlu2000.

According to the official, the outbreak is likely caused by an adenovirus infection that usually does not cause hepatitis but in combination with another infection or other factors may lead to liver damage. He also indicated that in most of the cases mentioned, the adenovirus tests were positive.

Sileri noted that about a dozen suspected cases of the hepatitis with unknown origin were reported in Italy, but only three of them were confirmed. In one case, a liver transplant was required.