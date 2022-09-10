UrduPoint.com

Italian Households, Companies To Lose $83.8 Billion Over Rising Electricity Prices - Union

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Italian Households, Companies to Lose $83.8 Billion Over Rising Electricity Prices - Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Italian households and companies are losing additionally 82.6 billion Euros ($83.8 billion) over the rising electricity and gas prices, a study by an Italian trade union the General Confederation of Italian Artisans (CGIA) revealed on Saturday.

According to the CGIA, the study describes the current situation without taking into account the previous government's support packages for the economy, which has allocated some $52 billion to combat the energy crisis.

The union also said that to counter the rising cost of energy, the government should theoretically pass an $83.8 billion relief package.

"This scary figure will decrease with the release of a new decree next week, which, however, will only allocate 12 to 13 billion (euros).

Given the seriousness of the moment, the CGIA believes that a new budget expansion of 15 to 20 billion (euros) should be adopted," the study read.

On Thursday, the Italian Council of Ministers announced a new package of economic aid for the Italian people and companies, which will include at least $6.2 billion for measures to tackle the energy crisis.

Europe is currently facing the unprecedented rise in energy prices and inflation caused by the Russian military operation in Ukraine and the sanctions the EU imposed on Moscow. According to the European Statistical Office, annual inflation in Italy is estimated at 8.4% in July, surpassing a 36-year record, when inflation was 8.2%.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Energy Crisis Budget Italy July Gas Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

51 minutes ago
 United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical ..

United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical Flood Relief Items to Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitat ..

President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitation Efforts of vivo Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

2 hours ago
 Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captain ..

Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captaincy

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more ..

Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more express trains to Rohri

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.