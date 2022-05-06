Italian, Indian Foreign Ministers Meet to Discuss Ukraine, Bilateral Cooperation

On the last day of his visit to India, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio met with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss Ukraine and the strategic partnership between Rome and New Delhi, Indian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) On the last day of his visit to India, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio met with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss Ukraine and the strategic partnership between Rome and New Delhi, Indian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held bilateral talks with visiting Foreign Minister Di Maio on 06 May 2022 where they reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations including the progress in implementation of the 2020-2024 Action Plan (On Human Rights and Democracy) adopted at the Virtual Summit in November, 2020. They welcomed the growing bilateral trade and investment linkages and agreed to expand them in new areas of common interest," the foreign ministry's statement said.

The ministers addressed the India-Italy Strategic Partnership on Energy Transition and agreed to explore the possibilities of partnership in the green energy sector.

They reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation on response to global challenges, such as terrorism and cybercrime.

"In the context of recent geopolitical developments, they also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interests including Ukraine, Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific and cooperation in multilateral forum including G20. On Ukraine, the two Ministers expressed their concern on the ongoing humanitarian crisis and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities," the ministry said.

Di Maio started his first official visit to India on Wednesday. The Italian foreign minister also met with Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, co-chaired a business roundtable and opened the premises of the new Consulate General of Italy.