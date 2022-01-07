Italian inflation up 1.9 pct in 2021

Consumer prices index in Italy rose by 1.9 percent in 2021 amid rising demand and supply chain issues, the government's statistics agency reported Wednesday

The core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, was up 0.8 percent, according to the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT).

In December alone, prices rose by 0.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 3.9 percent compared to a year earlier, said the ISTAT.

Notably, energy prices rose by 29.1 percent in December compared to the same month a year ago.

Global prices have been pushed higher by the supply chain problems, while internal demand was on the rise in many countries, said experts.