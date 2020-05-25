UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Interior Minister Calls For Helping Citizens Amid Pandemic To Avoid Social Anger

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 04:20 PM

Italian Interior Minister Calls for Helping Citizens Amid Pandemic to Avoid Social Anger

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese called on the government on Monday to promptly provide economic assistance to citizens affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid the growth of social anger.

"During this period, Italians showed responsible behavior, they followed all the regulations issued by the government. Many checks were carried out, and they showed a positive result ... We must be very careful and quick in providing financial assistance. Citizens should be able to purchase basic necessities. If we are not able to do this, there is a danger that the responsibility, which has been shown so far by citizens, will turn into social anger. We must prevent this," Lamorgese said during an appearance on Italy's Rai 2 broadcaster.

Since early May, Italy has entered the so-called Phase Two of coronavirus emergency, which means a gradual reopening and the lifting of the lockdown limitations. On May 18, most businesses, including bars and restaurants, were allowed to resume activities.

Gyms, swimming pools and sports clubs reopened on May 25 and will be followed by theaters, movie theaters, and entertainment facilities for children on June 15.

However, over the weekend, the authorities said that they saw several mass gatherings, especially of young people, which caused serious concern.

"Young people thought that everything was over. This is not true. I appeal to them: if this epidemic returns, it will be a failure for the country. We can overcome this emergency only if we act together with a sense of responsibility," the minister underlined.

Italy has so far registered almost 230,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak, with over 140,000 people who have recovered and 32,785 deaths related to the disease. The total number of cases, including recoveries and deaths, rose by just 531 on Sunday, marking one of the lowest daily increases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Sports Interior Minister Young Italy May June Sunday All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

3 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

18 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

20 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

21 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.