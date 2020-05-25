Italian Interior Minister Calls for Helping Citizens Amid Pandemic to Avoid Social Anger

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese called on the government on Monday to promptly provide economic assistance to citizens affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid the growth of social anger.

"During this period, Italians showed responsible behavior, they followed all the regulations issued by the government. Many checks were carried out, and they showed a positive result ... We must be very careful and quick in providing financial assistance. Citizens should be able to purchase basic necessities. If we are not able to do this, there is a danger that the responsibility, which has been shown so far by citizens, will turn into social anger. We must prevent this," Lamorgese said during an appearance on Italy's Rai 2 broadcaster.

Since early May, Italy has entered the so-called Phase Two of coronavirus emergency, which means a gradual reopening and the lifting of the lockdown limitations. On May 18, most businesses, including bars and restaurants, were allowed to resume activities.

Gyms, swimming pools and sports clubs reopened on May 25 and will be followed by theaters, movie theaters, and entertainment facilities for children on June 15.

However, over the weekend, the authorities said that they saw several mass gatherings, especially of young people, which caused serious concern.

"Young people thought that everything was over. This is not true. I appeal to them: if this epidemic returns, it will be a failure for the country. We can overcome this emergency only if we act together with a sense of responsibility," the minister underlined.

Italy has so far registered almost 230,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak, with over 140,000 people who have recovered and 32,785 deaths related to the disease. The total number of cases, including recoveries and deaths, rose by just 531 on Sunday, marking one of the lowest daily increases since the beginning of the outbreak.