Italian Interior Minister Concerned About Anti-Vaccination Extremism

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said on Friday that she was concerned about extremism from the anti-vaccination movement and those who protest against government measures to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is a risk of extremism that could affect demonstrations [against the Green Pass]," Lamorgese stated at the presentation of a report by the customs agency, as cited by ANSA.

Protests against the government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements are scheduled for this weekend in Rome. The main reason for public outrage is so-called green passes, which obligates Italians to show vaccination certificates or to confirm viral status when traveling or entering certain facilities.

Recently, Italian politicians, journalists and health officials have faced a high level of threats and attacks from anti-vaccine extremists.

A top virologist, Matteo Bassetti, was confronted with serious threats from a 46 year old man.

An Italian newspaper reporter was hospitalized last month after being punched in the face by a protester against the green passes. A teacher supporting vaccination received a bullet in the mail. Carabinieri police stated on Friday that a 35 year old man had sent Health Minister Roberto Speranza threats via e-mail.

According to Italian police reports, officers carried out raids in Rome, Milan, Venice and other Italian cities on Thursday against anti-vax group members, who were allegedly considering the possibility of committing acts of violence to protest the COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

During the operation, knives and batons were found in the homes of eight suspects, who formed a group called "the warriors" on the Telegram messaging app. The warriors used Telegram to spread anti-vaccine extremism and to organize upcoming protests and other attacks. Currently the suspects are under investigation but have not been arrested.