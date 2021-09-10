UrduPoint.com

Italian Interior Minister Concerned About Anti-Vaccination Extremism

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 11:24 PM

Italian Interior Minister Concerned About Anti-Vaccination Extremism

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said on Friday that she was concerned about extremism from the anti-vaccination movement and those who protest against government measures to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said on Friday that she was concerned about extremism from the anti-vaccination movement and those who protest against government measures to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is a risk of extremism that could affect demonstrations [against the Green Pass]," Lamorgese stated at the presentation of a report by the customs agency, as cited by ANSA.

Protests against the government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements are scheduled for this weekend in Rome. The main reason for public outrage is so-called green passes, which obligates Italians to show vaccination certificates or to confirm viral status when traveling or entering certain facilities.

Recently, Italian politicians, journalists and health officials have faced a high level of threats and attacks from anti-vaccine extremists.

A top virologist, Matteo Bassetti, was confronted with serious threats from a 46 year old man.

An Italian newspaper reporter was hospitalized last month after being punched in the face by a protester against the green passes. A teacher supporting vaccination received a bullet in the mail. Carabinieri police stated on Friday that a 35 year old man had sent Health Minister Roberto Speranza threats via e-mail.

According to Italian police reports, officers carried out raids in Rome, Milan, Venice and other Italian cities on Thursday against anti-vax group members, who were allegedly considering the possibility of committing acts of violence to protest the COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

During the operation, knives and batons were found in the homes of eight suspects, who formed a group called "the warriors" on the Telegram messaging app. The warriors used Telegram to spread anti-vaccine extremism and to organize upcoming protests and other attacks. Currently the suspects are under investigation but have not been arrested.

Related Topics

Protest Police Interior Minister Venice Milan Rome Man From Government Top

Recent Stories

First Rock Cores Drilled on Mars Offer Clues to Wa ..

First Rock Cores Drilled on Mars Offer Clues to Water, Ancient Life on Planet - ..

2 minutes ago
 'Worried and anxious': Conflict-hit Ethiopia confr ..

'Worried and anxious': Conflict-hit Ethiopia confronts new year

2 minutes ago
 Resolving people's problems top priority, says Pun ..

Resolving people's problems top priority, says Punjab CS

2 minutes ago
 ECOWAS Delegation Arrives in Guinea to Meet With I ..

ECOWAS Delegation Arrives in Guinea to Meet With Insurgents - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Cycling: Tour of Britain stage six results and ove ..

Cycling: Tour of Britain stage six results and overall standings

11 minutes ago
 Moscow Hopes Washington Will Be Briefed on Reason ..

Moscow Hopes Washington Will Be Briefed on Reason for Summoning US Ambassador - ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.