Italian Interior Minister Promises To Cut 49 Police Escorts In Year - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 06:43 PM
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Slavini promised on Monday to cut 49 police escorts within one year, local media reported
A relevant decree has already been signed, according to the Ansa news agency.
"We will safeguard only those who are really at risk ... [The goal is to] make the service more efficient, both for the personnel employed and for the resources used," Salvini was quoted as saying by the media outlet.
Salvini noted that the number of armour-plated cars would also be cut, but did not specify whose escorts would be lifted.