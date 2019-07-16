Italian Interior Minister Requests Data on Gypsy Settlements in Country - Reports

Matteo Salvini, the Italian deputy prime minister and interior minister, has asked Italian regions to prepare a report about settlements of Roma, Sinti and Camminanti peoples in two weeks, local media reported on Tuesday

The interior minister clarified that in order to prepare a "plan of clearances," the government needed to know the locations of the illegal camps, according to the ANSA news agency.

Salvini previously drew a significant amount of criticism for his intention to conduct a census of Roma people in order to expel those who were not Italian citizens. While the interior minister insists that it is a legitimate measure to expel people who had no legal right to be in the country in the first place, some compare his policies to those of fascist states.