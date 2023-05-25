UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Italian Interior Ministry Dismisses Reports About Being Targeted by Cyber Attack

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The Italian Interior Ministry dismissed on Thursday the information about a hacker attack on its web portal, the responsibility for which was taken by an anonymous hacker group, NoName057, believed by the Italian authorities to be "pro-Russian."�

"The services related to electronic identity cards are temporarily unavailable due to a technical problem with internet connection, which resulted from a fire that broke out yesterday near the Tiburtina railway station and damaged the fiber optic cable," the ministry said in a statement.

The Italian Interior Ministry's web site related to the issue of electronic identity cards is currently inaccessible for users.

"We are working to fully restore the system's operation," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that the NoName057 group announced via telegram a fresh DDoS attack on Italian government websites. In February, the group targeted the country's foreign ministry, defense ministry and ministry of transportation as well as Italian telecommunications company Tim and Bper Bank.

