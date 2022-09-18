UrduPoint.com

Italian Journalist Injured In Kherson Arrives Back Home - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Italian Journalist Injured in Kherson Arrives Back Home - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Italian journalist, Mattia Sorbi, who received an injury from a Ukrainian mine in the Kherson region and has undergone treatment in Russia, arrived back home, La Repubblica newspaper reported on Sunday.

"I am in a hospital in Niguarda (a district in Milan), I am much better. I had 15 shrapnel wounds in my left leg, stomach and intestines. Ukrainian doctors extracted them during an 11-hour operation in a Russian-controlled hospital in Kherson," Sorbi told the newspaper.

The journalist said that Russian officers saved his life.

"Four soldiers with Russian symbols appeared.

.. put me in a bag for the wounded, dragging me to the river. They shouted that I should fight for my life and not give up," Sorbi said.

The Russian defense ministry stated on September 8 that officers rescued an Italian journalist who was covering the fighting from the side of the Ukrainian troops. Sorbi was admitted to the intensive care unit with multiple shrapnel wounds and received the necessary medical care.

At the request of the Italian side, the Russian Red Cross organized the treatment of the foreign journalist in Russia, provided assistance and assured his transportation back to his country.

