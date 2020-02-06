UrduPoint.com
Italian Judges Working With Migrants Demand Better Health Protection - Official

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:40 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Italian magistrates are demanding a safe work environment within temporary detention centers amid a rapid spread of the new type of coronavirus, particularly asking for masks to wear while they consider cases involving migrants, Maria Flora Di Giovanni, the president of the National Union of Justices of the Peace (Unagipa), told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"In Italy, only magistrates can take decisions on the expulsion of illegal migrants from the country. Such cases are examined directly in temporary detention centers, where we have close contact with people who come to Italy from different countries of the world in different ways. Some of these people are infected with serious infectious diseases, in particular, tuberculosis, cholera, viral hepatitis. In this situation, the judges are virtually left face-to-face with a serious danger and forced to carry out their professional duties with the risk to their health and even life," Di Giovanni said.

Italy's Council of Ministers declared on January 31 a state of emergency for six months, following the detection of two cases of the new deadly coronavirus in the country.

"On Wednesday, Unagipa sent a special appeal to the Italian health and justice ministers, demanding that measures be taken immediately to protect magistrates from such risks. In performing an important public function, we are virtually deprived of basic sanitary protection. In this regard, we insist that judges receive appropriate medical masks in order to avoid possible infection during the trial," Di Giovanni said.

The official went on to say that the appeal was also sent to the European Commission and the European Parliament.

"If a decision on this issue is not made by the state, we will remain defenseless in the face of the serious danger," Di Giovanni told Sputnik.

The current death toll from the illness has exceeded 490 people with nearly 25,000 others infected across the world. The virus, which originated from central China, has spread to more than 20 countries since it was first detected in December.

