Italian Juventus, Belgian Royal Antwerp Clash in Mahd International Football Championship finals in Jeddah Next Italian

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Italian Juventus F.C. and Belgian Royal Antwerp F.C. teams will compete in the Mahd International Football Championship finals at King Abdullah sports City in Jeddah next Thursday, securing their positions after leading their respective groups.

In the first group, Juventus F.C. dominated with a commanding 4-1 victory over Japan's Kashiwa Reysol, securing the top spot with an impressive nine-point sweep.

Following behind, the Japanese team earned a solid six points, while Mahd Sports academy secured the third position with three points after a narrow single-goal win over Dutch FC Twente, leaving them without any points in the group.

In the second group, the Belgian Royal Antwerp F.C. secured the leading position with seven points, sealing a significant 2-0 triumph over the Ghanaian Atram de Visser Academy team.

Moreover, the Czech Republic's SK Slavia Prague secured the second spot with five points after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.