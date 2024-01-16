Open Menu

Italian Juventus, Belgian Royal Antwerp Clash In Mahd International Football Championship Finals In Jeddah Next Italian

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Italian Juventus, Belgian Royal Antwerp Clash in Mahd International Football Championship finals in Jeddah Next Italian

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Italian Juventus F.C. and Belgian Royal Antwerp F.C. teams will compete in the Mahd International Football Championship finals at King Abdullah sports City in Jeddah next Thursday, securing their positions after leading their respective groups.

In the first group, Juventus F.C. dominated with a commanding 4-1 victory over Japan's Kashiwa Reysol, securing the top spot with an impressive nine-point sweep.

Following behind, the Japanese team earned a solid six points, while Mahd Sports academy secured the third position with three points after a narrow single-goal win over Dutch FC Twente, leaving them without any points in the group.

In the second group, the Belgian Royal Antwerp F.C. secured the leading position with seven points, sealing a significant 2-0 triumph over the Ghanaian Atram de Visser Academy team.

Moreover, the Czech Republic's SK Slavia Prague secured the second spot with five points after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

Related Topics

Football Sports Jeddah Prague Eindhoven Japan Czech Republic Top Juventus

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

19 minutes ago
 PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

1 hour ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

2 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

2 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

3 hours ago
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

15 hours ago
 PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

15 hours ago
 Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally ..

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

15 hours ago

More Stories From World