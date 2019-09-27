UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Lawmaker Calls For Deeper Involvement Of Egypt, France In Libyan Settlement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:46 PM

Italian Lawmaker Calls for Deeper Involvement of Egypt, France in Libyan Settlement

Italy should demand a more active role on the part of Egypt and France in resolving the Libyan crisis, Quaestor of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Edmondo Cirielli told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Italy should demand a more active role on the part of Egypt and France in resolving the Libyan crisis, Quaestor of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Edmondo Cirielli told Sputnik in an interview.

"In my opinion, Italy in recent years has been very wrong in terms of its policy towards Libya. They made the mistake of supporting US policy. We need to actively involve Egypt here, and maybe France. If we win the election, we will behave in this way," Cirielli, who is a member of the Brothers of Italy party, said.

Libya enjoys extensive economic and political cooperation with its neighbor Egypt, while France actively participated in the 2011 overthrow of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, which triggered the crisis in the North African country.

Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), should be represented in any future government in Libya, Cirielli said.

"Now we need to sit down at the negotiating table with [head of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez] Sarraj and Haftar and create a government that would suit both sides," the lawmaker said.

Libya has remained divided since 2011, with its eastern half governed by a parliament backed by the LNA and located in Tobruk, and its western half lead by the GNA and headquartered in Tripoli.

Related Topics

Election Army Parliament Egypt France Tripoli Lead Italy Libya Chamber Government

Recent Stories

'Emotional' Prince Harry treads in Diana's footste ..

3 minutes ago

Mylan in $30 mn US settlement over EpiPen probe di ..

3 minutes ago

Brothers of Italy Hopes to Form Government With Le ..

3 minutes ago

WASA introduces mechanism for new water connection ..

4 minutes ago

Two murder convicts get life imprisonment in Hyder ..

12 minutes ago

Information Ministry makes special arrangements fo ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.