Italian Lawmaker Calls for Deeper Involvement of Egypt, France in Libyan Settlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Italy should demand a more active role on the part of Egypt and France in resolving the Libyan crisis, Quaestor of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Edmondo Cirielli told Sputnik in an interview.

"In my opinion, Italy in recent years has been very wrong in terms of its policy towards Libya. They made the mistake of supporting US policy. We need to actively involve Egypt here, and maybe France. If we win the election, we will behave in this way," Cirielli, who is a member of the Brothers of Italy party, said.

Libya enjoys extensive economic and political cooperation with its neighbor Egypt, while France actively participated in the 2011 overthrow of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, which triggered the crisis in the North African country.

Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), should be represented in any future government in Libya, Cirielli said.

"Now we need to sit down at the negotiating table with [head of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez] Sarraj and Haftar and create a government that would suit both sides," the lawmaker said.

Libya has remained divided since 2011, with its eastern half governed by a parliament backed by the LNA and located in Tobruk, and its western half lead by the GNA and headquartered in Tripoli.