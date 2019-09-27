Italian Lawmaker Hopes Donbas Peace Will Be Achieved With Zelenskyy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Italy hopes that the parties to the Donbas conflict will achieve a lasting peace since the new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has demonstrated his readiness for this by reaching a detainee swap deal with the Russian president, Edmondo Cirielli, a quaestor of the Chamber of Deputies and member of the Brothers of Italy party, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Italy very much hopes that peace will be achieved between Russia and Ukraine. And we are glad that the new Ukrainian President has started this process. We were all very pleased with this step [the detainee exchange]," Cirielli said.

Russia and Ukraine each released 35 detainees in early September. This was the result of a carefully-negotiated agreement that Zelensky's predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, failed to achieve during his four-year term. These releases were lauded by various countries and politicians around the world as the first step toward fully implementing the Minsk agreements and ending the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, who was sworn in May, has repeatedly hinted that his administration had new policies and approaches in store, including with regard to relations with Moscow.