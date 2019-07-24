Italian Lawmaker Rules Out Early General Elections, Expects Lega-M5S Coalition to Last

The odds of early general elections in Italy in September are low, because the coalition government is likely to overcome differences and continue its work, Vito Comencini, a member of the Italian parliament and the secretary of the Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The odds of early general elections in Italy in September are low, because the coalition government is likely to overcome differences and continue its work, Vito Comencini, a member of the Italian parliament and the secretary of the Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies, told Sputnik.

Last week, tensions between the leaders of the two ruling parties Lega's Matteo Salvini and the 5-Star Movement's (M5S) Luigi Di Maio aggravated over different stands on the candidacy of Ursula von der Leyen for the post of the European Commission chief. Disagreements within the coalition prompted media speculations about early elections in September. Salvini said he did not exclude such a possibility if M5S continued to block initiatives that were important for Lega.

"I think there will be no early elections in September. The government needs to take important decisions now. Like the 'Salvini decree' aiming to stop illegal migration and operations of illegal [non-governmental organizations] NGOs in the Mediterranean.

However, the situation is more difficult and dangerous with the construction of [Turin-Lyon high-speed railway] TAV and the issue of the giving autonomy to Veneto and Lombardia regions," Comencini said.

The two parties disagree on the costly TAV railway tunnel that is expected to run underneath the Alps to France. Lega demands that the railroad be completed, while M5S considers it to be a waste of public money.

Lega's staunch support for the autonomy of Lombardy and Veneto regions is another stumbling block for the coalition. On Monday, Salvini said his party would "not take no for an answer" on the issue of the regions' autonomy, adding that the government "depends on the autonomy reform."

In 2017, the Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto had referendums in which overwhelming majorities backed the decision to demand greater autonomy from Rome. Despite having no legal power, the referendums are viewed by supporters as something that has legitimized their positions.