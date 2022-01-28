UrduPoint.com

Italian Lawmaker Says Bringing Ukraine Into NATO Tantamount To Provocation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Italian Lawmaker Says Bringing Ukraine Into NATO Tantamount to Provocation

Ukraine's admission to NATO will serve as provocation of Russia, as it was promised that the alliance would not expand eastward after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Gianluca Ferrara, an Italian upper house lawmaker from the Five Star Movement (M5S) told Sputnik on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Ukraine's admission to NATO will serve as provocation of Russia, as it was promised that the alliance would not expand eastward after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Gianluca Ferrara, an Italian upper house lawmaker from the Five Star Movement (M5S) told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the lawmaker, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, former USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev was promised that the military bloc would not move eastward later on.

"I hope that common sense will prevail. I also understand the Russian stance, which sees Ukraine as a buffer state. Ukraine joining the alliance will be provocation and undermine the security situation," Ferrara, who leads the MS5 group in the upper house's foreign affairs commission, said on the sidelines of the election of Italy's new president in the parliament.

While the lawmaker acknowledged Ukraine's right to join the alliance, he noted that in that case Russia will have to face a "hostile attitude in direct proximity to its borders.

"Perhaps this has an element of psychology, but the fact that NATO approaches Russia is a given, while the opposite was promised," Ferrara added.

In December, Moscow published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. The proposals, if agreed to, would prevent NATO from expanding in Eastern Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan delivered Washington's response to Russia's security proposals on Wednesday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia is reviewing the response but stressed that the United States, in its response to Russia's proposals, left the main question about NATO's non-expansion eastward unanswered.

Related Topics

Election NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Parliament Berlin Ferrara Alliance Italy United States December From

Recent Stories

Federal govt paying special attention on developme ..

Federal govt paying special attention on development of Balochistan: Aziz Uqaili ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Sends Georgia Protest Note Over Rally Near ..

Russia Sends Georgia Protest Note Over Rally Near Diplomatic Office

2 minutes ago
 US Transport Safety Agency Says on Way to Pittsbur ..

US Transport Safety Agency Says on Way to Pittsburgh to Investigate Bridge Colla ..

2 minutes ago
 US stocks dip following mixed earnings

US stocks dip following mixed earnings

6 minutes ago
 Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani pays glowing tribute to Rab ..

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani pays glowing tribute to Rabbani Khar

6 minutes ago
 Cyberattackers hit French justice ministry

Cyberattackers hit French justice ministry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>