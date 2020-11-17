Italian Lawmaker Urges EU to Avoid Recovery Fund Delay Amid Obstruction by Hungary, Poland

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union should find a way to avoid delays in the recovery fund delivery if Hungary and Poland continue to veto it, Sergio Battelli, president of the commission for EU policies in the Italian chamber of deputies, told Sputnik

On Monday, Poland and Hungary vetoed the seven-year EU budget, as well as the 750-billion-euro recovery package, disagreeing with the budget law clause that ties the availability of the money to the rule of law and respect for democratic standards in recipient countries. Both countries are under the formal EU process over concerns of judicial independence there.

"Italy, like all the other countries deeply affected by COVID-19 emergency, needs rapid responses to the health and economic crisis. We cannot afford the luxury of continuing to postpone. However, I remain confident that the stalemate will be overcome," Battelli said.

The budget and the recovery package require the unanimous support of the EU member states.

"I hope for a responsible attitude on the part of the two countries, if this does not happen, we will find alternative ways. We will certainly not give up our principles in the name of the shortsightedness that is not ours," Battelli continued.

According to Battelli, the two countries blocking the budget and creating potential delays in accessing the funds paradoxically need them more than others.

"They are among the [countries] most affected by the second wave of the pandemic and they are among the maximum beneficiaries of both the multi-year budget and the Next Generation EU [recovery fund]. I think they can't be so irresponsible," Battelli said.

The recovery funds were originally expected to start being available starting mid-2021.

The issue of the veto by Hungary and Poland will now be addressed by EU leaders at a video conference on Thursday. A group of countries within the European Union, like Austria and the Netherlands, see the linkage of the access to the funds with the respect to the rule of law as absolutely necessary.

"The protection of the rule of law, and of the fundamental rights of our citizens, are enshrined in the European Treaties. This is why the EU cannot under any circumstances give in to blackmail but must seek a solution to make the recovery [fund] operational as soon as possible," Battelli said.

He added that, in his opinion, the European Union should activate all the existing instruments to guarantee respect for the rule of law and the basic democratic principles on its territory and the European funds must be constrained only to those member states that respect them.