Italian Lower House Approves Bill Banning Surrogacy Abroad - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Italy's Chamber of Deputies have passed a bill that outlaws receiving services from surrogate mothers in other countries, Italian newspaper l'Avvenire reported on Wednesday.

Surrogacy has been banned in Italy since 2004. It is punished with a prison sentence of three months to two years and a fine of 600,000 to 1 million Euros ($660,000 - 1.1 million).

The new bill, submitted by ruling coalition party Brothers of Italy, introduces liability for Italians receiving surrogacy services abroad. It was passed in a 166-109 vote, the report said.

The draft law will now go to the senate, which will begin its consideration in September. The ruling center-right coalition also has a majority in the upper house of parliament.

Italian Prime Minister and Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni has opposed surrogacy on multiple occasions, calling it "womb rental." In May, at an event on ow birth rates, she said that Italy should become a country where "children are not goods from the counter, which you can choose from the shelf, like in a supermarket."