Open Menu

Italian Lower House Approves Bill Banning Surrogacy Abroad - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Italian Lower House Approves Bill Banning Surrogacy Abroad - Reports

Italy's Chamber of Deputies have passed a bill that outlaws receiving services from surrogate mothers in other countries, Italian newspaper l'Avvenire reported on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Italy's Chamber of Deputies have passed a bill that outlaws receiving services from surrogate mothers in other countries, Italian newspaper l'Avvenire reported on Wednesday.

Surrogacy has been banned in Italy since 2004. It is punished with a prison sentence of three months to two years and a fine of 600,000 to 1 million Euros ($660,000 - 1.1 million).

The new bill, submitted by ruling coalition party Brothers of Italy, introduces liability for Italians receiving surrogacy services abroad. It was passed in a 166-109 vote, the report said.

The draft law will now go to the senate, which will begin its consideration in September. The ruling center-right coalition also has a majority in the upper house of parliament.

Italian Prime Minister and Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni has opposed surrogacy on multiple occasions, calling it "womb rental." In May, at an event on ow birth rates, she said that Italy should become a country where "children are not goods from the counter, which you can choose from the shelf, like in a supermarket."

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Parliament Vote Fine Italy Chamber May September Event From Million

Recent Stories

Two Emirati riders of UAE Team ADQ’s and UAE Dev ..

Two Emirati riders of UAE Team ADQ’s and UAE Development Team to compete for f ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach $13.53 bil ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach $13.53 billion

37 minutes ago
 KP ulema resent suicide attacks, terrorism inciden ..

KP ulema resent suicide attacks, terrorism incidents

39 minutes ago
 White House Criticizes McCarthy For Republican's P ..

White House Criticizes McCarthy For Republican's Pushback Over Biden Impeachment ..

39 minutes ago
 Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) issues clea ..

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) issues cleanliness plan for Ashura

34 minutes ago
 'Road to Makkah' initiative paves the way for seam ..

'Road to Makkah' initiative paves the way for seamless Hajj pilgrimage: Saudi en ..

34 minutes ago
Burundi to Host Rosatom Delegation in September - ..

Burundi to Host Rosatom Delegation in September - Foreign Minister

34 minutes ago
 Spain Records Highest Quarterly Employment Rate - ..

Spain Records Highest Quarterly Employment Rate - Statistics

34 minutes ago
 Azam Butt nominated as member BISE

Azam Butt nominated as member BISE

34 minutes ago
 RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered ..

RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered 600,000 digital asset IDs in 2 ..

58 minutes ago
 Marchand wins third gold while Australia scoop mor ..

Marchand wins third gold while Australia scoop more titles

34 minutes ago
 Stock markets rally as traders see end to Fed rate ..

Stock markets rally as traders see end to Fed rate hikes

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World