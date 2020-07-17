UrduPoint.com
Italian Mafia May Grow Profits Thanks to COVID-19's Effect on Economy - Report

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The economic consequences that have followed the COVID-19 pandemic may open ways of rapid enrichment for the Italian organized crime groups, according to a report by the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate, sent to the country's upper house.

"There is an element of economic paralysis that has reached a large scale and can open prospects for the mafia's expansion and enrichment, compared to growth rates of a post-war period," the report reads.

The analysts note that criminal groups can strengthen their influence and achieve significant public support in the southern regions by supporting small and medium-level businesses.

According to the second scenario, which is more long-term, Italy's criminal bodies, the Ndrangheta crime syndicate, in particular, would want to highlight their role as trustworthy and efficient players on a global scale.

"The global economy will need liquidity, and in that case, mafia clans will cooperate with markets that require considerable financial injections," the report reads.

In April, Italy's State Police chief Franco Gabrielli said that the mafia had managed to get involved in funding the production of emergency goods amid the pandemic and might remain embedded in the economy even after the end of the pandemic.

