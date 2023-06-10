UrduPoint.com

Italian Marines Conducting Operation To Free Turkish Ship Seized By Migrants - Minister

Published June 10, 2023

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Italian marines are conducting a special operation to retake control over Turkish-flagged cargo ship Galata Seaways, which a group of illegal migrants seized in the Mediterranean Sea near Naples, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said on Friday.

"The operation is still ongoing. It's not a very large ship, but our special forces soldiers, the fighters of the San Marco Regiment stationed in Brindisi, are still working," Crosetto said.

Crosetto added that 15 migrants, some of whom had knives, seized the ship bound for France. The captain of the ship raised the alarm and asked for help.

