Italian Medical Center Admits 8 Wounded After Kabul Airport Shooting

Eight seriously wounded people were admitted overnight to a surgical center in Kabul, Italian health charity Emergency said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Eight seriously wounded people were admitted overnight to a surgical center in Kabul, Italian health charity Emergency said on Tuesday.

"8 wounded patients in serious condition were admitted to our hospital yesterday. Another 46 less serious referred to other facilities.

9 were already dead on arrival," it tweeted, adding that another nine patients, including four who came from the airport where the shooting took place, died on arrival.

The nonprofit said on Monday that it was treating 115 patients at its 100-bed facility and was making room for more beds. As of Tuesday, 14 beds are vacant but the intensive care unit is full.

Evacuations of foreign nationals and NATO support staff stalled on Monday night after a security breach at the Kabul airport led to a firefight and a stampede. American troops reportedly fired shots after those desperate to escape Kabul overran the airfield.

