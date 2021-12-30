UrduPoint.com

Italian Medical Regulator Authorizes Two Antiviral Drugs For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 08:13 PM

Italian Medical Regulator Authorizes Two Antiviral Drugs for COVID-19

The Technical Scientific Commission of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), has authorized the use of two new antiviral drugs - molnupiravir and remdesivir - for the treatment of COVID-19, the regulator said on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The Technical Scientific Commission of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), has authorized the use of two new antiviral drugs - molnupiravir and remdesivir - for the treatment of COVID-19, the regulator said on Thursday.

The drugs will be used to treat non-hospitalized patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 forms. The medicines will be used at the initial stage to prevent a severe disease course.

The use of molnupiravir will start on January 4.

According to previous studies, the drug demonstrated its effectiveness in preventing acute illness and hospitalization in 30% of COVID-19 cases if applied immediately after exposure. Molnupiravir is produced in pill forms, which makes it easier to take the drug orally at home.

Remdesivir, which is injected in the vein, had been used in the European Union before to treat COVID-19 cases with pneumonia requiring bottled oxygen.

Related Topics

Drugs European Union January

Recent Stories

Syrian President Hopes for Relations With Russia t ..

Syrian President Hopes for Relations With Russia to Be More Vibrant in 2022

2 minutes ago
 Pope scraps New Year's Nativity visit over Covid f ..

Pope scraps New Year's Nativity visit over Covid fears

2 minutes ago
 Arson suspect in Japan fire that killed 25 dies in ..

Arson suspect in Japan fire that killed 25 dies in hospital

2 minutes ago
 Nuclear talks see 'satisfactory' progress, says Ir ..

Nuclear talks see 'satisfactory' progress, says Iran

2 minutes ago
 France warns Britons no more transit to return to ..

France warns Britons no more transit to return to EU homes

5 minutes ago
 Common man to bear burden of only Rs2 bln fresh ta ..

Common man to bear burden of only Rs2 bln fresh taxes: Tarin

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.