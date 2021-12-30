Italian Medical Regulator Authorizes Two Antiviral Drugs for COVID-19

The Technical Scientific Commission of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), has authorized the use of two new antiviral drugs - molnupiravir and remdesivir - for the treatment of COVID-19, the regulator said on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The Technical Scientific Commission of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), has authorized the use of two new antiviral drugs - molnupiravir and remdesivir - for the treatment of COVID-19, the regulator said on Thursday.

The drugs will be used to treat non-hospitalized patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 forms. The medicines will be used at the initial stage to prevent a severe disease course.

The use of molnupiravir will start on January 4.

According to previous studies, the drug demonstrated its effectiveness in preventing acute illness and hospitalization in 30% of COVID-19 cases if applied immediately after exposure. Molnupiravir is produced in pill forms, which makes it easier to take the drug orally at home.

Remdesivir, which is injected in the vein, had been used in the European Union before to treat COVID-19 cases with pneumonia requiring bottled oxygen.