UrduPoint.com

Italian Medicines Agency Says 40 Times More Antibodies May Be Required Against Omicron

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:32 PM

Italian Medicines Agency Says 40 Times More Antibodies May Be Required Against Omicron

It may require up to 40 times more coronavirus antibodies to counteract the Omicron variant compared to the original strain, Giorgio Palu, the president of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), has said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) It may require up to 40 times more coronavirus antibodies to counteract the Omicron variant compared to the original strain, Giorgio Palu, the president of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), has said.

"Some unpublished studies tell us that to stop the new virus it takes 10-40 times more antibodies than what was enough to neutralize the original strain," Palu said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

The official stressed that Omicron may evade the antibodies in the vaccinated and recovered people. He also noted that COVID-19 vaccination can be considered complete after a third dose.

"This blueprint is part of the history of vaccinology, but we should not think that the need to receive another shot demonstrates failure of these means against COVID-19," Palu said.

He said that the experience of South Africa, where Omicron was first detected in November, may not be useful for determining the new variant's morbidity, as its population is younger than Europe's, only about 25% are vaccinated, and it's currently summer there.

In November, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new strain as one of concern, as its high number of mutations possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

Related Topics

World Europe Palu South Africa May November Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Expels Two German Diplomats - Foreign Minis ..

Russia Expels Two German Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 Odermatt dominates giant slalom as champion Pintur ..

Odermatt dominates giant slalom as champion Pinturault fades

1 minute ago
 New town area searched during operation

New town area searched during operation

1 minute ago
 PTI to keep reminding PML-N of its mistakes that ..

PTI to keep reminding PML-N of its mistakes that ruined energy sector: Hammad A ..

1 minute ago
 UAE joins SESAME as member with observer status

UAE joins SESAME as member with observer status

34 minutes ago
 CSTO Secretary General to Visit Armenian, Meet Wit ..

CSTO Secretary General to Visit Armenian, Meet With Prime Minister, Military Lea ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.