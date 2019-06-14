Italian Metalworkers Go on Nationwide 8-Hour Strike

Italy's metal industry trade unions are holding an eight-hour strike nationwide against the government's economic policy, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Italy 's metal industry trade unions are holding an eight-hour strike nationwide against the government 's economic policy, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

Thousands of people filled the streets of Milan, Florence and Naples demanding large investments in strategic branches of industry to stimulate employment and increase wages.

"We are addressing both the government and businesspeople. We need an emergency investment plan, real tax reform and investment in the social welfare state," Marco Bentivogli, the leader of the FIM-CISL metal workers' trade union, said at a rally.

He also threatened to stage a general strike in case the government refused to satisfy the protesters' demands.

Industrial production in Italy has decreased by 5.5 percent since 2012, while car manufacturing fell 19 percent in comparison with the previous year. According to trade unions, anywhere from 80,000 to 280,000 workers are currently at risk of losing their jobs.