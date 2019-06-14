UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Metalworkers Go On Nationwide 8-Hour Strike

Sumaira FH 14 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:40 PM

Italian Metalworkers Go on Nationwide 8-Hour Strike

Italy's metal industry trade unions are holding an eight-hour strike nationwide against the government's economic policy, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Italy's metal industry trade unions are holding an eight-hour strike nationwide against the government's economic policy, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

Thousands of people filled the streets of Milan, Florence and Naples demanding large investments in strategic branches of industry to stimulate employment and increase wages.

"We are addressing both the government and businesspeople. We need an emergency investment plan, real tax reform and investment in the social welfare state," Marco Bentivogli, the leader of the FIM-CISL metal workers' trade union, said at a rally.

He also threatened to stage a general strike in case the government refused to satisfy the protesters' demands.

Industrial production in Italy has decreased by 5.5 percent since 2012, while car manufacturing fell 19 percent in comparison with the previous year. According to trade unions, anywhere from 80,000 to 280,000 workers are currently at risk of losing their jobs.

Related Topics

Threatened Car Florence Naples Milan Italy From Government Industry Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Faryal Talpur remanded to NAB custody for 9 days

10 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

17 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

17 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

30 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

17 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.