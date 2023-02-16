UrduPoint.com

Italian Minister Calls EU Ban On Sale Of Gasoline, Diesel Vehicles From 2035 'Myopic'

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Italian Minister Calls EU Ban on Sale of Gasoline, Diesel Vehicles From 2035 'Myopic'

Italian Minister of Economic Development Adolfo Urso called the European Union's intention to abandon the sale of cars with internal combustion engines from 2035 "myopic and ideological"

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Italian Minister of Economic Development Adolfo Urso called the European Union's intention to abandon the sale of cars with internal combustion engines from 2035 "myopic and ideological."

On Tuesday, the European Parliament passed a bill that requires new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in the European Union to produce zero emissions starting from 2035 as part of the bloc's fight against climate change. In fact, the measure means ousting cars with internal combustion engines from the EU market.

"The ban on diesel and gasoline vehicles from 2035, approved by the European Parliament, is the result of a myopic and still ideological vision that ignores reality," Urso told Italian newspaper La Stampa.

The Italian minister added he had expected the Ukraine conflict to show that one should not depend on others, whether "it was Russian fossil fuels yesterday or is China's green technology today, not to mention rare earth metals."

The auto industry represents 20% of Italy's gross domestic product, providing 260,000 jobs, Urso said, adding that the revision should be postponed until 2026, under a certain clause in the legislation, in order to correct mistakes and shortcomings.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has stated that phasing out gasoline and diesel cars will have negative consequences for Italian manufacturers and workers, as well as flood the country with Chinese cars.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Ukraine Flood Russia China Parliament European Union Vehicles Sale Italy Market From Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Da ..

Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Days - Source

9 minutes ago
 Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffi ..

Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffirm Support - Global Affairs

9 minutes ago
 Biden, 80, completes last annual medical checkup b ..

Biden, 80, completes last annual medical checkup before 2024 campaign

9 minutes ago
 DC instructs revenue officials to highlight public ..

DC instructs revenue officials to highlight public issues

9 minutes ago
 Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by ..

Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by Dorin Recean

20 minutes ago
 Cadet College Hasanabdal (CCH) oganises US Univers ..

Cadet College Hasanabdal (CCH) oganises US Universities Fair

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.