Open Menu

Italian Navy Brings First Migrants To Albania Centre: AFP

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 11:21 PM

Italian navy brings first migrants to Albania centre: AFP

A navy boat carrying migrants intercepted in Italian waters docked at Shengjin port in Albania Wednesday, AFP journalists saw, the first arrivals under a new deal between Rome and Tirana

Shëngjin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A navy boat carrying migrants intercepted in Italian waters docked at Shengjin port in Albania Wednesday, AFP journalists saw, the first arrivals under a new deal between Rome and Tirana.

The Italian navy vessel arrived after a 36-hour voyage carrying 16 men from Bangladesh and Egypt.

They will be settled in prefabricated housing while their asylum requests are processed.

Italy's two processing centres in Albania, surrounded by high walls and security cameras, are at Camp Gjader, 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the port.

They will be operated under Italian law, with Italian security and staff, and judges hearing cases by video from Rome.

If an applicant's asylum request is refused, cells have been set up on site.

Human rights groups have questioned whether there will be enough protection for asylum seekers. But Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday brushed aside criticism.

"It is a new, courageous, unprecedented path, but one that perfectly reflects the European spirit and has everything it takes to be followed also with other non-EU nations," she said.

The arrangement between the two countries is a European first, which other leaders in the region are watching closely.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Bangladesh Egypt Tirana Rome Albania Italy SITE From Housing

Recent Stories

Govt. committed to making life more affordable to ..

Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..

4 minutes ago
 Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, s ..

Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, sustain efforts, hard work for ..

5 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes Chairman PPP in city

8 minutes ago
 Belarusian ambassador expresses gratitude on SCO-C ..

Belarusian ambassador expresses gratitude on SCO-CHG in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 CM dismisses collage rape allegations as fabricate ..

CM dismisses collage rape allegations as fabricated

8 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah reaffirms Sindh govt’s commitment to ..

Nasir Shah reaffirms Sindh govt’s commitment to skill development of youth

8 minutes ago
Constitutional amendment, judicial reforms need of ..

Constitutional amendment, judicial reforms need of hour: Barrister Malik

5 minutes ago
 SCO moot draws worldwide attention as a right step ..

SCO moot draws worldwide attention as a right step towards regional cooperation

5 minutes ago
 AJK President, PM express grief over demise of AKN ..

AJK President, PM express grief over demise of AKNS President's mother

5 minutes ago
 KP Assembly passes Secretariat Employees (Rules & ..

KP Assembly passes Secretariat Employees (Rules & Regulations Bill 2024)

5 minutes ago
 ATC rejects Sanam Javed's exemption application

ATC rejects Sanam Javed's exemption application

5 minutes ago
 South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly buil ..

South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World