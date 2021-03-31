Italian navy officer arrested for Russia spying: police

An Italian navy captain has been arrested on spying charges after allegedly passing "confidential documents" to a Russian military official in exchange for money, police said Wednesday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :An Italian navy captain has been arrested on spying charges after allegedly passing "confidential documents" to a Russian military official in exchange for money, police said Wednesday.

The Italian, a middle-ranking officer serving as a frigate captain, was caught red-handed after a "clandestine meeting" with the Russian late Tuesday in Rome, according to a police statement.