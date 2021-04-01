UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Navy Officer Arrested On Espionage Charges Remanded In Custody - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:08 PM

Italian Navy Officer Arrested on Espionage Charges Remanded in Custody - Reports

An Italian navy captain, identified as Walter Biot, who was arrested earlier this week on espionage charges, was remanded in custody by the decision of an investigator, Adnkronos news agency reported on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) An Italian navy captain, identified as Walter Biot, who was arrested earlier this week on espionage charges, was remanded in custody by the decision of an investigator, Adnkronos news agency reported on Thursday.

Local media previously reported that the captain's lawyer, Roberto De Vita, had asked the prosecutors to place his client under house arrest. Hovewer, the Rome prosecutor's office, leading the case, demanded that the suspect remain in custody.

According to the media outlet, Biot refused to testify at the first questioning. According to the lawyer, his client needs time to collect himself.

On Tuesday, Italy's gendarmerie detained a Russian military diplomat and Biot after the latter allegedly provided classified documents in exchange for money. The Italian officer was arrested. The Russian ambassador to Rome was summoned to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the incident.

Rome decided to expel two Russian diplomats over the incident.

The Il Messaggero newspaper reported on Wednesday that the Russian diplomat had handed an envelope with 5,000 Euros ($5800) to the Italian officer in exchange for classified documents. According to the newspaper, a meeting between the Russian military diplomat and the Italian officer took place in one of the parking lots in Rome. Italy's national gendarmerie, Carabinieri, confiscated the envelope during the arrest.

Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday that the situation surrounding the detention of the Russian military diplomat on espionage suspicions is unacceptable, endangers the security of NATO, and could have unintended consequences.

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed regret on Wednesday over the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Rome, noting that an announcement about the potential response will be made later.

Related Topics

NATO Exchange Russia Rome Italy Money Media From

Recent Stories

Qureshi denies withdrawal of powers from South Pun ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt suspends inter-city public transport for t ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day p ..

6 minutes ago

OPEC+ to Continue Monthly Meetings Depending on Ma ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Fatwa Council reviews Fiqh of fasting

26 minutes ago

Suu Kyi accused of breaking colonial-era official ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.