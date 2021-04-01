Italian Navy Officer Arrested on Espionage Charges Remanded in Custody - Reports

An Italian navy captain, identified as Walter Biot, who was arrested earlier this week on espionage charges, was remanded in custody by the decision of an investigator, Adnkronos news agency reported on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) An Italian navy captain, identified as Walter Biot, who was arrested earlier this week on espionage charges, was remanded in custody by the decision of an investigator, Adnkronos news agency reported on Thursday.

Local media previously reported that the captain's lawyer, Roberto De Vita, had asked the prosecutors to place his client under house arrest. Hovewer, the Rome prosecutor's office, leading the case, demanded that the suspect remain in custody.

According to the media outlet, Biot refused to testify at the first questioning. According to the lawyer, his client needs time to collect himself.

On Tuesday, Italy's gendarmerie detained a Russian military diplomat and Biot after the latter allegedly provided classified documents in exchange for money. The Italian officer was arrested. The Russian ambassador to Rome was summoned to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the incident.

Rome decided to expel two Russian diplomats over the incident.

The Il Messaggero newspaper reported on Wednesday that the Russian diplomat had handed an envelope with 5,000 Euros ($5800) to the Italian officer in exchange for classified documents. According to the newspaper, a meeting between the Russian military diplomat and the Italian officer took place in one of the parking lots in Rome. Italy's national gendarmerie, Carabinieri, confiscated the envelope during the arrest.

Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday that the situation surrounding the detention of the Russian military diplomat on espionage suspicions is unacceptable, endangers the security of NATO, and could have unintended consequences.

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed regret on Wednesday over the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Rome, noting that an announcement about the potential response will be made later.