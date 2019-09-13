Italian Newspaper Says Russian Embassy Evaded Commenting on Alleged Deal With Lega

Italy's Il Corriere Della Sera newspaper said on Friday that the Russian Embassy in Rome had ignored its requests to comment on the information from the media's sources, which claimed that an employee of the mission had taken part in a meeting on an alleged deal between Moscow and the right-wing Lega party

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Italy's Il Corriere Della Sera newspaper said on Friday that the Russian Embassy in Rome had ignored its requests to comment on the information from the media's sources, which claimed that an employee of the mission had taken part in a meeting on an alleged deal between Moscow and the right-wing Lega party.

Il Corriere Della Sera said in a September article that it had identified one of the three Russian nationals who reportedly met with Lega leadership in Moscow last year as the embassy's First Secretary Andrei Kharchenko. During the meeting in the Metropol hotel, the parties allegedly discussed a deal on the financing of Lega by Russia. Last week, the Russian Embassy in Rome said that the article was "slanderous" and requested an official retraction of the publication.

"In the afternoon of September 5, Corriere sent messages to three e-mail addresses of the embassy and consular department, as well as to the WhatsApp number of the first adviser of the embassy, Dmitry Gurin, responsible for working with media, with a request to 'urgently confirm or deny' the information from a number of Corriere's sources that Kharchenko from Metropol is a 'diplomatic staff member of the Russian Embassy in Italy.

' No one answered," the newspaper said.

The Russian Embassy in Italy, in turn, told Sputnik that Gurin concluded his diplomatic mission in Italy in late August, a week before the Corriere's requests were sent.

Lega faced accusations of collusion with Russia for the first time in February, when L'Espresso published an investigation claiming that Moscow wanted to sponsor the Italian party to help it with the European parliament elections that took place in May.

The media reported that on October 18, 2018, when Lega leader and then-Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini visited Moscow, a meeting between his aide, Gianluca Savoini, and three unnamed Russian men took place in the Russian capital, during which potential deals on financial support for Lega were discussed.

The meeting reportedly took place hours after Salvini allegedly met his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Kozak, to negotiate these deals. The publication claimed that the financial support would be transferred to Lega via a deal between Russia's oil giant, Rosneft, and Italy's Eni.

The reports were denied by Rosneft, Eni and Savoini.