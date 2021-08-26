Italian NGO Hospital in Kabul Receives 60 People Injured in Kabul Airport Blasts

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Italian humanitarian organization Emergency said on Thursday that its surgical center in Kabul received about 60 people with wounds sustained in the Kabul airport explosions.

"Around 60 patients wounded in airport attack have arrived at our #Kabul Surgical Centre so far," the hospital said on Twitter.

Two blasts occurred at Kabul airport, causing military and civilian casualties.