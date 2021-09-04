UrduPoint.com

Italian NGO Says Work In Afghanistan's Panjshir Continues Despite Taliban Offensive

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 10:06 PM

Italian NGO Says Work in Afghanistan's Panjshir Continues Despite Taliban Offensive

Italian non-governmental organization Emergency continues its humanitarian work in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Panjshir despite the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) making headway there, the NGO said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Italian non-governmental organization Emergency continues its humanitarian work in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Panjshir despite the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) making headway there, the NGO said on Saturday.

"During the night of Friday 3 September, Taliban forces pushed further into the Panjshir Valley, reaching the village of Anabah where EMERGENCY's Surgical Centre and Maternity Centre are located," the NGO tweeted, adding that "there has so far been no interference with EMERGENCY's activities.

"

At the same time, the surgical center in Anabah has received a small number of wounded people, according to the organization.

Panjshir is the stronghold of the National Resistance Front, led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of late ex-Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself caretaker president. Massoud pledged to step down in case the group forms an inclusive government and guarantees equal rights for all Afghans.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Same September All Government

Recent Stories

Gargash, UK Minister of State for South Asia and C ..

Gargash, UK Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth review bilateral r ..

1 hour ago
 Malan ton helps South Africa to 283-6 in rain-hit ..

Malan ton helps South Africa to 283-6 in rain-hit Sri Lanka ODI

18 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 received 7618 calls during last month: ..

Rescue 1122 received 7618 calls during last month: Report

20 seconds ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for city

Hot, humid weather forecast for city

23 seconds ago
 UK Embassy in Tashkent Denies Citizens Help to Ent ..

UK Embassy in Tashkent Denies Citizens Help to Enter Uzbekistan From Afghanistan ..

56 minutes ago
 Afghanistan's biggest money exchange market opens

Afghanistan's biggest money exchange market opens

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.