MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Italian non-governmental organization Emergency continues its humanitarian work in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Panjshir despite the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) making headway there, the NGO said on Saturday.

"During the night of Friday 3 September, Taliban forces pushed further into the Panjshir Valley, reaching the village of Anabah where EMERGENCY's Surgical Centre and Maternity Centre are located," the NGO tweeted, adding that "there has so far been no interference with EMERGENCY's activities.

"

At the same time, the surgical center in Anabah has received a small number of wounded people, according to the organization.

Panjshir is the stronghold of the National Resistance Front, led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of late ex-Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself caretaker president. Massoud pledged to step down in case the group forms an inclusive government and guarantees equal rights for all Afghans.