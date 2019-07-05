UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Official Notes 'Positive Feedback' On Civil Society Forum With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 11:36 PM

Italian Official Notes 'Positive Feedback' on Civil Society Forum With Russia

Michele Geraci, the undersecretary of state for the Italian Ministry of Economic Development, told Sputnik he had received positive feedback about the Italo-Russian Civil Society Dialogue Forum, which had its first meeting in six years on Thursday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Michele Geraci, the undersecretary of state for the Italian Ministry of Economic Development, told Sputnik he had received positive feedback about the Italo-Russian Civil Society Dialogue Forum, which had its first meeting in six years on Thursday.

"We hope so [that meetings of the forum might become regular]. Yesterday, there was a very successful restarting of this civil society forum. I did participate in the dinner later on with the president [of Russia Vladimir Putin], and the feedback I received from the colleagues from the companies is very positive.

There were very good, positive vibes between Russian and Italian companies," Geraci said.

Putin paid a visit to Rome on Thursday, meeting with Pope Francis, President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. At the airport just before leaving, the Russian leader also held a brief friendly meeting with former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who heads the Forza Italia party.

At the joint press conference with Conte Putin praised the meeting of the civil society forum after a long break and expressed hope that it would become regular.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Civil Society Visit Rome Vladimir Putin From Airport

Recent Stories

Seizure of Tanker in Gibraltar Aims to Aggravate S ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Investment in Italy Down Since 2014 Over G ..

4 minutes ago

Defence of Human Rights Chairperson calls on ISPR ..

4 minutes ago

Italy's Economic Development Deputy Minister Says ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Finance Minister to Submit Amendments to 2 ..

11 minutes ago

Italy's Export to Russia May Grow by Over 5% in 20 ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.