Italian Official Notes 'Positive Feedback' on Civil Society Forum With Russia

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Michele Geraci, the undersecretary of state for the Italian Ministry of Economic Development, told Sputnik he had received positive feedback about the Italo-Russian Civil Society Dialogue Forum, which had its first meeting in six years on Thursday.

"We hope so [that meetings of the forum might become regular]. Yesterday, there was a very successful restarting of this civil society forum. I did participate in the dinner later on with the president [of Russia Vladimir Putin], and the feedback I received from the colleagues from the companies is very positive.

There were very good, positive vibes between Russian and Italian companies," Geraci said.

Putin paid a visit to Rome on Thursday, meeting with Pope Francis, President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. At the airport just before leaving, the Russian leader also held a brief friendly meeting with former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who heads the Forza Italia party.

At the joint press conference with Conte Putin praised the meeting of the civil society forum after a long break and expressed hope that it would become regular.