Italian Opposition Calls For Vote Of Confidence In Salvini Amid Russia Funding Claims

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

Italian Opposition Calls for Vote of Confidence in Salvini Amid Russia Funding Claims

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Senators from an Italian opposition party on Thursday called for a vote of confidence in Interior Minister Matteo Salvini after media linked his party to an alleged illicit funding scheme.

A group of 52 legislators from the center-left Democratic Party presented a resolution claiming that "the Minister of the Interior has at least twice made false statements."

This comes a day after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was forced to address in Senate the claims that Salvini's aide had discussed with Russians ways of funneling money to Lega, in breach of funding rules.

The allegation was first reported in February and resurged two weeks ago when US website Buzzfeed claimed it had an audio tape of a secret meeting in Moscow between Salvini's aide and Russians.

In the recording, the men were allegedly heard discussing a plan that would allow Russians to covertly transfer tens of millions of Dollars of oil money to Lega.

Salvini has rejected the claim as "ridiculous," saying his party has never taken a single ruble, euro, Dollar or "liter of vodka" from Russia. An investigation has been opened into possible corruption.

