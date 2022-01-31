UrduPoint.com

Italian Opposition Compares Mattarella's Reelection With Brezhnev-Era Stagnation

Italian lawmaker and chairman of the Italian party Alternativa, Pino Cabras, speaking with Sputnik, equated the re-election of Italian President Sergio Mattarella for a second term with the era of stagnation in the late Soviet Union

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Italian lawmaker and chairman of the Italian party Alternativa, Pino Cabras, speaking with Sputnik, equated the re-election of Italian President Sergio Mattarella for a second term with the era of stagnation in the late Soviet Union.

Mattarella was re-elected to the largely ceremonial role by the Italian parliament for a second term on Saturday after eight rounds of voting. The election became possible when Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the leaders of the country's ruling parties appealed to Mattarella to accept the position despite his insistence that he was not interested in a second seven-year mandate.

"With the re-election of Mattarella, we are going into, or rather remain in stagnation. In order not to lose balance, the Italian parliament has chosen not to take a risk and (instead) to maintain the old political class, including in terms of age.

This reminds one of trends in some countries, when they remained in stagnation due to the overabundance of conservatism, as it happened in the Soviet Union during (Soviet leader Leonid) Brezhnev's time," the lawmaker told Sputnik.

He added that it leads to a country with "a beautiful constitution and grandiose projects finding itself in stagnation."

Cabras said that his party did not vote for Mattarella to send a signal that the president could be sought "outside the narrow circle of individuals." He emphasized that leading Italian political forces "do not suit the country," but wish to remain in power "for their own sake."

The lawmaker added that delegations of faction leaders, whom Mattarella received earlier on Saturday, reminded him of "groups of feudal lords from the middle ages seeking to pay honors to a king."

