Italian Orchestra Boycotts Music Contest After Ban Of Russian Violinists - Group Leader

The Italian musical group FVG Orchestra refused to participate in the international violin competition Rodolfo Lipizer Prize, following the organizers' decision to exclude three Russian musicians from the contest, orchestra leader Paolo Petiziol told Sputnik

According to Petiziol, the Italian group traditionally accompanied the best performers at the end of the event.

"It was a solid tradition that I have decided to break, since the logic of the Lipizer association, in my opinion, is inexplicable. You cannot discriminate against someone for their place of birth, this is madness. Tomorrow, we will begin to oppress someone for being a Christian, a Jew, returning to the middle Ages," the orchestra leader said, adding that the group is ready to return to the contest if the organizers call off their decision and apologize to the Russian musicians.

The competition's head, Lorenzo Qualley, informed Russian contestant Lidiya Kocharyan on Saturday that she cannot compete as Rodolfo Lipizer prize follows EU regulations arising from the Russian-Ukrainian military conflict, and the example of other international competitions in various fields, the violinist told Sputnik.

The international violin competition was named after the Italian violinist and composer Rodolfo Lipizer. It was established in 1982 and takes place annually in Gorizia, Lipizer's native town. Competitors perform pieces by Lipizer and other renowned masters such as Paganini, Beethoven and Brahms, and the winner gets an opportunity to play on the Lipizer's own violin.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Western countries have since introduced comprehensive sanctions against Moscow.

