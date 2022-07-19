UrduPoint.com

Italian Parliament To Hold Confidence Vote In Draghi's Gov't On Wednesday - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's speech in the country's parliament on Wednesday will be accompanied by a vote of confidence in his government, Italian media reported on Monday.

The prime minister's address to the leaders of factions of the lower house of Italian parliament will be followed by a discussion and a vote of confidence in the government, Italian newspaper il Messaggero said, citing Roberto Fico, chairman of the Italian Chamber of Deputies.

The existing procedure implies that the first vote should take place in the upper house of parliament, Italian news agency askanews noted, adding that the order of voting has yet to be decided after the meeting of the leaders of both chambers.

Last Thursday, Italian President Sergio Mattarella rejected Draghi's resignation. Draghi announced that he would resign from the post of head of government, even though the Senate of the Italian Parliament expressed confidence in the cabinet in connection with the adoption of an economic support decree.

One member of the ruling coalition, the Five-Star Movement (M5S), refused to take part in the vote, so Draghi proclaimed the national majority non-existent.

Draghi is expected to address the parliament on Wednesday. He is likely to repeat his resignation appeal, as he stated earlier that he is not prepared to head the government without the Five-Star Movement, nor is he going to form a new cabinet, considering the new configuration of the majority coalition.

On Sunday, media reported that several lawmakers from the M5S party are ready to support Draghi's government, running counter to the official stance of party leadership.

