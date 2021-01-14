Italian Parliamentary Sessions on Halt Amid Political Crisis - Speaker

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The lower house of the Italian parliament will delay meetings as it waits for the prime minister to address lawmakers, its speaker said Thursday.

"This chamber cannot ignore the latest events," Roberto Fico said, adding he had invited Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to speak in parliament.

Italy plunged into a political crisis on Wednesday after Italia Viva, a junior coalition partner headed by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, pulled its ministers from the cabinet, stripping Conte of a working majority.

The opposition has demanded that the prime minister explain his plan for lifting the coronavirus-hit country from another crisis.

Matteo Salvini of the right-wing Lega party said Conte needed to rebuild the parliamentary majority to prove that his government existed, while Francesco Lollobrigida of Fratelli d'Italia said they expected Conte to step down.

Vito Crimi, the leader of the largest M5S party, warned on Wednesday that there would be no renegotiating of the coalition deal with Italia Viva if it pulled the plug on the government.