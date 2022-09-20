UrduPoint.com

Italian Party Leader Says Premature To Talk Center-Right's Victory In Upcoming Elections

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Italian Party Leader Says Premature to Talk Center-Right's Victory in Upcoming Elections

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) It is premature to talk about the victory of the center-right coalition in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Italy, as the composition of a new government will be discussed after the vote, the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy political party, Giorgia Meloni, said on Tuesday.

Italy's coalition of center-right forces, which includes Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini's party Lega Nord and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, has a preferential chance of winning the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for September 25, and Meloni's party is expected to get the highest vote.

"We will talk about ministries and positions later, I think it is wrong at this stage. I worry about the fact that a victory for the center-right is taken for granted. I'm used to participating in battles before declaring victory," Meloni said on air of the Rainews24 broadcaster, adding that the winner of the elections would be determined on September 25.

According to various polls, the last of which were released on September 9 under Italian electoral law, Brothers of Italy is the country's most popular party with a 23-25% support level.

In general, the center-right coalition can count on 45-47% of the popular vote, which should give it the opportunity to make up a sustainable majority to form a new government. In such a scenario, Meloni could get a premiership mandate.

Meanwhile, Salvini ruled out the possibility of incumbent Prime Minister Mario Draghi's participation in a future national government if the center-right coalition wins the September parliamentary elections.

"We ask you to vote for Lega Nord, for the center-right forces. I do not see a role for Draghi or for other 'technicians' (politicians without party affiliation), with all due respect for Draghi," Salvini said at an election rally in the city of Bari.

Last week, Draghi replied in the negative when asked at a press conference if he was ready to head the national government again.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Italy after the cabinet led by Draghi resigned at the end of July. It continues to perform duties until a government is formed.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Nord Bari Italy July September All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

PM to present today Pakistan's case on issues of i ..

PM to present today Pakistan's case on issues of immediate attention during UNGA ..

47 minutes ago
 Infinix pledges restoration of flood affected area ..

Infinix pledges restoration of flood affected areas via Infinix Flood-Relief Dri ..

48 minutes ago
 Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a Dis ..

Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a District' program

1 hour ago
 Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional securit ..

Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional security

1 hour ago
 SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orph ..

SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orphan girl

2 hours ago
 Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I mat ..

Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I match against England

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.