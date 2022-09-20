ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) It is premature to talk about the victory of the center-right coalition in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Italy, as the composition of a new government will be discussed after the vote, the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy political party, Giorgia Meloni, said on Tuesday.

Italy's coalition of center-right forces, which includes Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini's party Lega Nord and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, has a preferential chance of winning the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for September 25, and Meloni's party is expected to get the highest vote.

"We will talk about ministries and positions later, I think it is wrong at this stage. I worry about the fact that a victory for the center-right is taken for granted. I'm used to participating in battles before declaring victory," Meloni said on air of the Rainews24 broadcaster, adding that the winner of the elections would be determined on September 25.

According to various polls, the last of which were released on September 9 under Italian electoral law, Brothers of Italy is the country's most popular party with a 23-25% support level.

In general, the center-right coalition can count on 45-47% of the popular vote, which should give it the opportunity to make up a sustainable majority to form a new government. In such a scenario, Meloni could get a premiership mandate.

Meanwhile, Salvini ruled out the possibility of incumbent Prime Minister Mario Draghi's participation in a future national government if the center-right coalition wins the September parliamentary elections.

"We ask you to vote for Lega Nord, for the center-right forces. I do not see a role for Draghi or for other 'technicians' (politicians without party affiliation), with all due respect for Draghi," Salvini said at an election rally in the city of Bari.

Last week, Draghi replied in the negative when asked at a press conference if he was ready to head the national government again.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Italy after the cabinet led by Draghi resigned at the end of July. It continues to perform duties until a government is formed.