Italian Pharma Boss Says Coronavirus Vaccine May Hit Market In January

Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:27 PM

Italian Pharma Boss Says Coronavirus Vaccine May Hit Market in January

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) A coronavirus vaccine researched by the University of Oxford in collaboration with AstraZeneca company and Italian biopharmaceutical firm Advent IRBM is expected to make it through to market by January, its president told the Libero daily in an interview out Monday.

"The ChAdOx1 vaccine has been successfully tested in a thousand patients.

We are in stage 3 of the trials where it is being tested in 10,000 people. If all goes well its bulk production may start in late September," Piero Di Lorenzo said, adding that millions of doses may get to the market early next year.

In the European Union, the vaccine will be first distributed among Italy, France, Germany and the Netherlands and priced at around $2-3 for a dose. Di Lorenzo said that vaccine production will be ramped up fast and the pandemic will hopefully be over next year.

