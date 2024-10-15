Italian PM Meloni Says Will Visit Lebanon
Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday she would visit Lebanon, where Italian troops are part of a UN mission that has accused Israeli forces of firing on peacekeepers
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday she would visit Lebanon, where Italian troops are part of a UN mission that has accused Israeli forces of firing on peacekeepers.
"It is already planned that I will go to Lebanon," she told the Senate, without giving a date.
Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will be heading to Israel and the Palestinian territories next week, Meloni added.
UNIFIL, a United Nations mission of about 9,500 troops of various nationalities created following Israel's 1978 invasion of Lebanon, has accused the Israeli military of "deliberately" firing on its positions.
Meloni, whose country is the second-biggest contributor of UNIFIL peacekeepers, has condemned the attacks several times.
She spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday when she "reiterated the unacceptability of UNIFIL being attacked by Israeli armed forces", her office said.
Speaking to the Senate on Tuesday, ahead of a summit in Brussels that she will attend from Wednesday to Friday, she said the attitude of the Israeli forces was "entirely unjustified".
"In recent days, for the first time in a year of Israeli military actions, the positions of the Italian military contingent assigned to the UNIFIL mission of the United Nations have been hit by the Israeli army," she said.
"Although there were no casualties or significant damage, I believe this cannot be considered acceptable."
She demanded the security of the soldiers be guaranteed.
"We consider the attitude of the Israeli forces to be entirely unjustified, in addition to representing a blatant violation of what was established by United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701," said Meloni.
"On the other hand, we cannot ignore the violation of the same resolution committed over the years by Hezbollah, which has worked to militarize the area under UNIFIL's jurisdiction."
Recent Stories
Walk held to mark White Cane Safety Day
Free travel for special persons holding Himmat Card on OLMT, Metro Bus Service
Pakistan ends 1st day of 2nd test at 259/5
SCCI calls for joint initiatives to improve Pak-Iran trade
Body of elderly woman found
SCO to help boost economic activity: Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Ba ..
PM underlines need to increase Pak-Turkmen high-level exchanges
Irregular EU border crossings fell 42% this year: Frontex
Mbappe's golden-boy image takes a hit amid negative headlines
Three dacoits arrested after encounter
One killed, several injured near Bahria Town traffic accident
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) urges govt to notice FBR raids
More Stories From World
-
Irregular EU border crossings fell 42% this year: Frontex6 minutes ago
-
Italy row, AI in focus at world's biggest book fair5 minutes ago
-
Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal2 hours ago
-
Lebanon PM says ready to bolster army in south after any ceasefire2 hours ago
-
Turkish govt defends tax plan to fund defence industry3 hours ago
-
Russia says defence pact with North Korea 'clear'4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Night highlights opportunities for IT sector growth4 hours ago
-
UN troubled by jailing of political opponents in Tunisia5 hours ago
-
Swedish prosecutor confirms 'rape' probe without naming Mbappe5 hours ago
-
North Korea blows up roads connecting to South5 hours ago
-
The Sikh separatist whose murder sparked India-Canada row6 hours ago
-
KSrelief Aids earthquake-affected people in Northern Syria6 hours ago