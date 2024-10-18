Italian PM Says 'unacceptable' To Target UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday slammed attacks on United Nations peacekeepers as "unacceptable" after the UN force accused Israeli troops of firing at their positions in south Lebanon
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday slammed attacks on United Nations peacekeepers as "unacceptable" after the UN force accused Israeli troops of firing at their positions in south Lebanon.
Meloni, the first head of state or government to visit Lebanon since an escalation between Israel and Hezbollah started last month, demanded the protection of the UNIFIL force, which includes Italian peacekeepers.
"I consider targeting UNIFIL unacceptable, and I ask once again that all parties strive to ensure at all times that the safety of each of these soldiers is guaranteed," Meloni said during a press conference with her Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati.
Italy has around 1,000 troops as part of the UN's peacekeeping force in Lebanon which has come under repeated fire in the Israeli-Hezbollah war in recent days.
Five peacekeepers were injured in a series of incidents last week, with the latest seeing the UN force accuse Israeli troops of breaking through a gate and entering one of their positions.
UNIFIL on Sunday asked for explanations from the Israeli army over what they said were "shocking violations" against their force, including forced entry.
"I am convinced that UNIFIL must be strengthened. Only by strengthening UNIFIL while maintaining its impartiality, will we be able to turn the page" on the war, Meloni said.
UNIFIL, a mission of about 10,000 troops of various nationalities, was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon and to help the Lebanese government restore authority over the border region.
