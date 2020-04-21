UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian PM To Unveil Reopening Plan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 02:03 PM

Italian PM to unveil reopening plan

Italy's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that by the weekend he would reveal the steps the country will take to loosen restrictions, reopen the economy and emerge from the coronavirus crisis

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Italy's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that by the weekend he would reveal the steps the country will take to loosen restrictions, reopen the economy and emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

Italy, which has reported more coronavirus deaths than any other European country, has been under national quarantine since March 9, with some regions imposing lock-downs even earlier.

The quarantine period, which has been extended twice, is due to expire on May 3.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is caught between trying to avoid a fresh spike in infections of the virus - which has killed over 24,000 people in Italy - and avoiding additional damage to the economy.

"I would like to be able to say, let's open everything. Right away," Conte wrote on Facebook.

"But such a decision would be irresponsible. It would make the contagion curve rise uncontrollably and would jeopardise all the efforts that we've made until now." A plan to gradually reopen the country, the so-called 'Phase 2,' would be laid out "before the end of this week," he said.

"We have to reopen on the basis of policy that takes into consideration all the details and cuts across all the data. A serious policy, scientific," Conte wrote.

"A reasonable expectation is that we will apply it from May 4."In laying out the challenges ahead, Conte cited how, in allowing businesses to reopen, officials needed to consider how workers would get to and from work, in order to avoid congestion which could open the door to new cases of infection.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Italy March May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

290 arrested on violation of section 144 amid coro ..

54 seconds ago

Mehwish Hayat shares her feelings about current si ..

7 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister Mahood Khan direc ..

7 minutes ago

Daimler, Volvo in 1.2-bn-euro deal to make hydroge ..

7 minutes ago

Rumman Raees donate one million to help needy peop ..

7 minutes ago

Astronomers say Hubble space telescope observes af ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.