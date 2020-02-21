UrduPoint.com
Italian Police Arrest 11 Youths For Racist Attack At Bangladeshi Market Stall - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:25 PM

Italian police arrested 11 young men on Friday for a racially motivated attack on a Bangladeshi vendor and his clients at a market in Palermo months ago, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Italian police arrested 11 young men on Friday for a racially motivated attack on a Bangladeshi vendor and his clients at a market in Palermo months ago, media said.

The gang first confronted a Bangladeshi in the street over his "inappropriate attitude," Italy's ANSA news agency said.

They followed him to a market stall owned by another Bangladeshi and attacked everyone present, including more nationals of the South Asian country.

They have been put under house arrest on charges of causing bodily harm, racial abuse and stealing a ring from one of the victims who was dragged to the back of the stall.

